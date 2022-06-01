Watch BTS meet Biden at the White House

South Korean K-pop band BTS meets US President Joe Biden at the White House, May 31, 2022.

Both BTS and US President Joe Biden shared a video of their meeting at the White House on Tuesday (May 31).

Members of the Korean band are seen walking in as the president greets them.

They thank him for his administration’s efforts to end hate crimes and he says he appreciates the message that they help to spread.

"It was great to meet with you," the president tweeted. "Thanks for all you’re doing to raise awareness around the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination."

Earlier, the guys were at a White House press briefing, where they spoke about wanting to help put an end to all the anti-Asian hate.

It was great to meet with you, @bts_bighit. Thanks for all you’re doing to raise awareness around the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination.



I look forward to sharing more of our conversation soon. pic.twitter.com/LnczTpT2aL — President Biden (@POTUS) June 1, 2022

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who introduced them, said President Biden had invited the “international icons” for “a discussion about Asian inclusion, representation, and diversity, as well as addressing anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination”.

Korean band BTS appears at the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing of the White House in Washington, DC, May 31, 2022, as they visit to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and addressing anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination. PHOTO: AFP

Korean band BTS reacts with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing of the White House in Washington, DC, May 31, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

A fan of BTS uses a sign as a shield from the sun, while waiting with other fans outside the White House in Washington, DC, May 31, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

Each of the seven band members then spoke briefly in Korean.

They were grateful and honoured to be there they said, and eager to help tackle the shocking rise in anti-Asian violence.

Jungkook said: “I still find it amazing that music made by Korean artists can transcend language and culture to reach so many different people all over the world. I think music is a truly great medium for being able to bring us all together.”