Watch BTS meet Biden at the White House
Both BTS and US President Joe Biden shared a video of their meeting at the White House on Tuesday (May 31).
Members of the Korean band are seen walking in as the president greets them.
They thank him for his administration’s efforts to end hate crimes and he says he appreciates the message that they help to spread.
"It was great to meet with you," the president tweeted. "Thanks for all you’re doing to raise awareness around the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination."
Earlier, the guys were at a White House press briefing, where they spoke about wanting to help put an end to all the anti-Asian hate.
It was great to meet with you, @bts_bighit. Thanks for all you’re doing to raise awareness around the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination.— President Biden (@POTUS) June 1, 2022
I look forward to sharing more of our conversation soon. pic.twitter.com/LnczTpT2aL
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who introduced them, said President Biden had invited the “international icons” for “a discussion about Asian inclusion, representation, and diversity, as well as addressing anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination”.
Each of the seven band members then spoke briefly in Korean.
They were grateful and honoured to be there they said, and eager to help tackle the shocking rise in anti-Asian violence.
Jungkook said: “I still find it amazing that music made by Korean artists can transcend language and culture to reach so many different people all over the world. I think music is a truly great medium for being able to bring us all together.”
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now