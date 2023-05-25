Win tickets to see Shila Amzah live in concert here on June 3

Multilingual Malaysian songstress Shila Amzah will perform at the Capitol Theatre Singapore on June 3 as part of her Journey To The Future tour, and TNP is giving away a chance to win tickets to the show.

The 32-year-old, who sings in English, Malay, and Chinese, first rose to stardom after winning the Asian Wave in 2012, and has been a regular face on various talent shows since.

Brought to you by IMC Live Global, the tour marks a milestone in Shila’s career as it will be her first since becoming a mother in 2019.

Speaking to TNP about her upcoming show here, Shila said: “I’ll be covering all of my best hits from Malay and Mandarin. In addition, (I’ll be doing) all of my successful covers, and the ones I did in (popular Chinese singing competition) I Am A Singer.

SHILA AMZAH JOURNEY TO THE FUTURE TOUR IN SINGAPORE

When: 8pm, June 3, 2023

Where: Capitol Theatre Singapore

Admission: $88 (CAT 3), $108 (CAT 2), $138 (CAT 1) and $168 (VIP) via https://allaccess-asia.com/

