Descendants star Sofia Carson is fairest of them all in princess gown
SOFIA CARSON (A-)
Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas
Gown: Zuhair Murad
Another winning Disney princess moment from the Descendants actress best known for playing the daughter of the Evil Queen from Snow White. She truly loves and shines in big ballgowns - and this blush pink beaded one with a feathered bolero ranks up there - so if it ain't broke...
SCARLETT JOHANSSON (B+)
Cinematheque Awards in Los Angeles
Pantsuit: Atelier Versace
Shoes: Gianvito Rossi
It takes courage of superheroic levels for someone who gave birth four months ago to squeeze into a tight white bustier pantsuit and still look like a boss. Then again, we're talking about Black Widow. ScarJo was honoured with the American Cinematheque Award and triumphed sartorially as well.
ROSAMUND PIKE (C+)
Premiere of The Wheel Of Time in London
Gown: Christian Dior
That hooded headpiece is giving me Goody Proctor puritan pilgrim realness, where The Crucible meets The Handmaid's Tale meets the latest fantasy lit series The Wheel Of Time. Pike's fashion choices are often as weird and unsettling as her on-screen characters, but not in a good way this time.
CHRISTINA AGUILERA (D)
Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas
Gown: Vivienne Westwood
Xtina is unrecognisable here, with her Elvira-dominatrix ensemble dishing out more pain than pleasure. From the black latex puff sleeves and attached gloves to the red hair, the whole thing is a, ahem, bust.
JANUARY JONES (D-)
InStyle Awards in Los Angeles
Dress: Sandra Mansour
Shoes: By Far
Jones always goes for the jugular in outfits worthy of ridicule, and I suppose I respect that. This droopy dress is awful as it is, but extreme tackiness is where I draw the line, and the white knee-high boots and peekaboo lace panties just scream it.
