School of Frock

Descendants star Sofia Carson is fairest of them all in princess gown

Descendants star Sofia Carson is fairest of them all in princess gown
Sofia CarsonPHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS, EPA
Descendants star Sofia Carson is fairest of them all in princess gown
Scarlett JohanssonPHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS, EPA
Descendants star Sofia Carson is fairest of them all in princess gown
Rosamund PikePHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS, EPA
Descendants star Sofia Carson is fairest of them all in princess gown
Christina AguileraPHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS, EPA
Descendants star Sofia Carson is fairest of them all in princess gown
January JonesPHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS, EPA

Disney starlet Sofia Carson is fairest of them all in yet another princess gown

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Nov 23, 2021 06:00 am

SOFIA CARSON (A-)

Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas

Gown: Zuhair Murad

Another winning Disney princess moment from the Descendants actress best known for playing the daughter of the Evil Queen from Snow White. She truly loves and shines in big ballgowns - and this blush pink beaded one with a feathered bolero ranks up there - so if it ain't broke...

SCARLETT JOHANSSON (B+)

Cinematheque Awards in Los Angeles

Pantsuit: Atelier Versace

Shoes: Gianvito Rossi

Elle Fanning.
School of Frock

School of frock

Related Stories

Naomi Campbell is our sunshine in not-so-mellow yellow

Anya Taylor-Joy goes for gold and wins the week

Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand Skims collaborates with Fendi

It takes courage of superheroic levels for someone who gave birth four months ago to squeeze into a tight white bustier pantsuit and still look like a boss. Then again, we're talking about Black Widow. ScarJo was honoured with the American Cinematheque Award and triumphed sartorially as well.

ROSAMUND PIKE (C+)

Premiere of The Wheel Of Time in London

Gown: Christian Dior

That hooded headpiece is giving me Goody Proctor puritan pilgrim realness, where The Crucible meets The Handmaid's Tale meets the latest fantasy lit series The Wheel Of Time. Pike's fashion choices are often as weird and unsettling as her on-screen characters, but not in a good way this time.

CHRISTINA AGUILERA (D)

Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas

Gown: Vivienne Westwood

Xtina is unrecognisable here, with her Elvira-dominatrix ensemble dishing out more pain than pleasure. From the black latex puff sleeves and attached gloves to the red hair, the whole thing is a, ahem, bust.

JANUARY JONES (D-)

InStyle Awards in Los Angeles

Dress: Sandra Mansour

Shoes: By Far

Jones always goes for the jugular in outfits worthy of ridicule, and I suppose I respect that. This droopy dress is awful as it is, but extreme tackiness is where I draw the line, and the white knee-high boots and peekaboo lace panties just scream it.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Fashion

Jeanmarie Tan

Entertainment Editor
jeanm@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Jeanmarie Tan