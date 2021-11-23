Descendants star Sofia Carson is fairest of them all in princess gown

SOFIA CARSON (A-)

Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas

Gown: Zuhair Murad

Another winning Disney princess moment from the Descendants actress best known for playing the daughter of the Evil Queen from Snow White. She truly loves and shines in big ballgowns - and this blush pink beaded one with a feathered bolero ranks up there - so if it ain't broke...

SCARLETT JOHANSSON (B+)

Cinematheque Awards in Los Angeles

Pantsuit: Atelier Versace

Shoes: Gianvito Rossi

It takes courage of superheroic levels for someone who gave birth four months ago to squeeze into a tight white bustier pantsuit and still look like a boss. Then again, we're talking about Black Widow. ScarJo was honoured with the American Cinematheque Award and triumphed sartorially as well.

ROSAMUND PIKE (C+)

Premiere of The Wheel Of Time in London

Gown: Christian Dior

That hooded headpiece is giving me Goody Proctor puritan pilgrim realness, where The Crucible meets The Handmaid's Tale meets the latest fantasy lit series The Wheel Of Time. Pike's fashion choices are often as weird and unsettling as her on-screen characters, but not in a good way this time.

CHRISTINA AGUILERA (D)

Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas

Gown: Vivienne Westwood

Xtina is unrecognisable here, with her Elvira-dominatrix ensemble dishing out more pain than pleasure. From the black latex puff sleeves and attached gloves to the red hair, the whole thing is a, ahem, bust.

JANUARY JONES (D-)

InStyle Awards in Los Angeles

Dress: Sandra Mansour

Shoes: By Far

Jones always goes for the jugular in outfits worthy of ridicule, and I suppose I respect that. This droopy dress is awful as it is, but extreme tackiness is where I draw the line, and the white knee-high boots and peekaboo lace panties just scream it.