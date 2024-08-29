Would you spend $820 on a lollipop holder?

Netizens struggled to relate to TikTok content creator Didier Zheng splashing $870 on the Fendi lollipop holder.

Imagine spending $820 on five lollipops and a holder.

Content creator Didier Zheng recently posted a video on TikTok joking that he was gifted a holder after splashing £490 ($840) for limited edition Chupa Chups packed in Fendi's trademark monochrome print.

The clip has since garnered over 930,000 views.

The Italian fashion house unveiled the leather goods accessory tailor-made for the famous Chupa Chups lollipop for its Autumn-Winter 2024/2025 fashion show.

According to Fendi's Singapore website, the holder, which is meant to be used as a bag charm, comes in four colours: grey, beige, burgundy, and light blue.

The charm costs $820 in Singapore and includes an exclusive Chupa Chups x Fendi box that contains five limited edition Cacao-Vanilla lollipops as a symbolic tribute to the five Fendi sisters.

It might be mindboggling, especially knowing that a bag of eight Chupa Chups costs a meagre $2.80 at local supermarkets.

Netizens questioned whether it was worth it.

"I'll never understand rich people," TikTok user Love wrote.

"He just spent my salary on lollipops," another user named Salma Semmar lamented.