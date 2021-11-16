School of Frock

Elle Fanning back in black to rule the red carpet

Elle Fanning.PHOTOS: EPA, REUTERS, AFP
Lady Gaga.PHOTOS: EPA, REUTERS, AFP
Vanessa Hudgens.PHOTOS: EPA, REUTERS, AFP
Aubrey Plaza.PHOTOS: EPA, REUTERS, AFP
Ciara.PHOTOS: EPA, REUTERS, AFP

Elle Fanning reclaims her title as queen of red carpets

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Nov 16, 2021 06:00 am

ELLE FANNING (A+)

LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles

Gown: Gucci

Fanning is ditching pretty pastels for big high-fashion moments and I'm all for it. Honestly, this is just a bunch of gathered and cut-up black tulle with granny panties, but the difficulty setting is high. She somehow makes bondage lite so very effortless and bewitching. Head to toe perfection.

LADY GAGA (B+)

Premiere of House Of Gucci in London

Gown: Gucci

Boots: Pleaser

Naomi Campbell.
Yes to Naomi Campbell in yellow

It's a purple haze when pure glam meets pure Gaga. Although whatever is going on underneath those yards of floaty violet chiffon remains questionable, the rock star colour, styling, hair and makeup are so outstanding, it doesn't even matter. Trust her to add gloves, fishnet stockings and platform boots for an extra serving of drama.

VANESSA HUDGENS (C)

Premiere of Tick, Tick... Boom! in Los Angeles

Gown: Vera Wang

Boho bride in babydoll shotgun wedding dress hiding a baby bump. And that's the story of this whole look in a nutshell. White goes so well against her skin tone, but not when it's merely a pile of doilies with straps sewn on them.

AUBREY PLAZA (D)

CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City

Coat and dress: Thom Browne

Shoes: Not known

I appreciate fashion androgyny and the lady tux with jacquard print suits her kooky personality to a tee. But I can't sign off on something that makes her look like a bartender who forgot to put on her pants.

CIARA (D-)

Unveiling ceremony of Missy Elliott's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles

Jumpsuit: Baba Jagne x Kollin Carter

Now this is a crazy amount of leather to process. A stage costume for Janet Jackson to perform in circa 1990 perhaps, but standing around in this contraption in public and in broad daylight takes guts. And by contraption I mean those "ankle monitors" that give her hoof feet are killing me.

