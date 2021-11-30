Not hard for Yvonne Orji to be tops while Bai Ling scrapes the bottom

YVONNE ORJI (B+)

International Emmy Awards in New York City

Gown: Nicole + Felicia Couture

I know this screams Big Bird, and it is A LOT of gown. But you can't deny the Insecure actress is rocking all that volume, tiered tulle and chartreuse like a champ. Most of Hollywood's stylists probably took off earlier for Thanksgiving, so this is kind of a default victory amid a weaker week.

JOJO SIWA (B)

American Music Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Not known

The peppy dance star goes out of her comfort zone to debut her most grown-up look ever - and it's the first time she's wearing a dress and heels. I'm digging the 18-year-old's sophisticated transformation, with the skirt's sheer panelling breaking up the black and lending some visual interest.

CINDY BRUNA (D+)

NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, France

Dress and shoes: Mugler

Mugler officially calls this a "suspension dress" - maybe because it requires a suspension of disbelief to enjoy its existence? It's a piece of cloth attached to a swimsuit, and the most garish thigh-high boots. Then again, models can get away with murder (of the sartorial variety).

PIPER PERABO (D-)

International Emmy Awards in New York City

Gown: St. John

Speaking of Frankendresses, here we have one-fifth of a ballet leotard sewn together with a plunging V-neck gown. This pink thing is seriously sadder than her film career since Coyote Ugly.

BAI LING (F)

Golden Horse Awards in Taipei

Outfit: Not known

Nothing is certain except for death, taxes and Bai Ling in the most naked thing she can get her hands on without being arrested. Unsurprisingly, the Chinese-American actress made this - emblazoned with a fortune cookieism, "Be the brilliant of who you are" as she translated on Instagram - out of a cut-up tee in her hotel room.