Not hard for Yvonne Orji to be tops while Bai Ling scrapes the bottom

Yvonne Orji has no need to feel Insecure in week-winning yellow

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Nov 30, 2021 06:00 am

YVONNE ORJI (B+)

International Emmy Awards in New York City

Gown: Nicole + Felicia Couture

I know this screams Big Bird, and it is A LOT of gown. But you can't deny the Insecure actress is rocking all that volume, tiered tulle and chartreuse like a champ. Most of Hollywood's stylists probably took off earlier for Thanksgiving, so this is kind of a default victory amid a weaker week.

JOJO SIWA (B)

American Music Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Not known

The peppy dance star goes out of her comfort zone to debut her most grown-up look ever - and it's the first time she's wearing a dress and heels. I'm digging the 18-year-old's sophisticated transformation, with the skirt's sheer panelling breaking up the black and lending some visual interest.

Sofia Carson
School of Frock

Swoon over Sofia Carson's latest princess gown

CINDY BRUNA (D+)

NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, France

Dress and shoes: Mugler

Mugler officially calls this a "suspension dress" - maybe because it requires a suspension of disbelief to enjoy its existence? It's a piece of cloth attached to a swimsuit, and the most garish thigh-high boots. Then again, models can get away with murder (of the sartorial variety).

PIPER PERABO (D-)

International Emmy Awards in New York City

Gown: St. John

Speaking of Frankendresses, here we have one-fifth of a ballet leotard sewn together with a plunging V-neck gown. This pink thing is seriously sadder than her film career since Coyote Ugly.

BAI LING (F)

Golden Horse Awards in Taipei

Outfit: Not known

Nothing is certain except for death, taxes and Bai Ling in the most naked thing she can get her hands on without being arrested. Unsurprisingly, the Chinese-American actress made this - emblazoned with a fortune cookieism, "Be the brilliant of who you are" as she translated on Instagram - out of a cut-up tee in her hotel room.

