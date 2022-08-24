Jennifer Lopez shares photos of her three wedding gowns

In her newsletter, On The JLo, Jennifer Lopez is seen in three Ralph Lauren Collection dresses.

LOS ANGELES - Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez, who married actor Ben Affleck in a lavish estate ceremony last Saturday (Aug 20), has shared photos of the three gowns she picked for the occasion.

In her newsletter, On The JLo, she is seen in three Ralph Lauren Collection dresses. She also teased the looks on Instagram with a close-up of her face in a veil.

Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, had already tied the knot in Las Vegas in mid-July, but made it official again last weekend in front of friends and family at his 35-hectare waterfront compound in Georgia.

Lopez walked down the aisle in a classic turtleneck column dress with a voluminous skirt made up of more than 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500m of fabric, according to fashion magazine Vogue. To add more drama to her grand entrance, she donned a cathedral-length veil.

For the festivities later that night, she changed into two other white gowns. One featured cascading strings of pearls and was matched with pearls around her neck and on her heels. The other had a mermaid silhouette and a Swarovski-crystal-embellished neckline in the plunging keyhole style she favours.

This is the fourth marriage for Lopez and the second for Affleck. Their romance captured public imagination when they started dating again last year after splitting up in 2004.

Between them, they have five children, all of whom were also dressed in Ralph Lauren for the ceremony, as was the groom.

Lopez was married to actor Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner and they have three children - Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.