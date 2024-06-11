Actor Desmond Tan celebrates daughter’s first 100 days

Singaporean actor Desmond Tan's baby girl's 100th-day party was attended by celebrity guests like (from left) Chen Hanwei, Zoe Tay, Pan Lingling and Richard Low.

Desmond Tan is one doting father, throwing not one but two 100th-day celebrations for his bundle of joy.

The Singaporean actor shared on Instagram Stories on May 26 videos of a buffet meal with several animal plush toys.

On June 10, the 37-year-old star posted a series of snapshots of a safari-themed party on Instagram with the caption: “Amazing 100 days safari... Blessed with love and crazy fun.”

Many of Tan’s show-business pals – including actors Carrie Wong, Chantalle Ng, Pan Lingling and Zoe Tay, celebrity hairstylist David Gan, and couples Jesseca Liu and Jeremy Chan, and Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu – also posted photos of the event.

However, everyone dutifully blocked the faces of Tan’s wife and their first child with cute emojis. Tan has always kept the identity of his wife, his university sweetheart, under wraps.

While most guests sported beige or khaki-coloured clothes, Chan took the safari theme seriously and showed up in a giraffe costume.

Chan, who co-starred with Tan in the 2023 drama All That Glitters, hammed it up for the baby girl. One of the photos Tan posted was of Chan entertaining the baby, who was carried by Chan’s actress wife, Liu.

Tan called the fun day a “big milestone” for the family, adding in his post: “Keep exploring, little Ms Tan.”