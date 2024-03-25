Actor-host Suhaimi Yusof makes peace with Ramadan bazaar stall owner after social media stir

Former Member of Parliament Amrin Amin (centre) with actor Suhaimi Yusof (left) and Sizzlers drinks stall owner Sheik Mohammad.

Singaporean actor-host Suhaimi Yusof has made amends with Mr Sheik Mohammad, owner of drinks stall Sizzlers by Bismi Biryani, over a cup of tea.

On March 24, Suhaimi and former Member of Parliament (MP) Amrin Amin shared a joint post on Instagram.

Mr Amrin, 45, wrote: “This is the true spirit of Ramadan – finding the good in others, staying humble, and fostering unity and togetherness.”

The former senior parliamentary secretary for Home Affairs and Health and ex-MP for Sembawang GRC added: “Recently, there was a misunderstanding, some exchange of words. Tempers frayed. I’m glad they’ve put the incident behind and are moving on as friends.”

The conflict between Mr Sheik and Suhaimi began when the 54-year-old entertainer was at Bazar Raya Utara, a Ramadan bazaar in Admiralty, and wanted to order some drinks from Sizzlers.

Confusion arose after Suhaimi ordered $50 worth of beverages to give away to the waiting customers.

When Mr Sheik started passing out random drinks to the crowd, Suhaimi insisted each customer should be allowed to get his or her preferred drink choice.

An exchange of words ensued, and Mr Sheik called out Suhaimi’s disrespectful behaviour in a TikTok video on March 20.

In response, Suhaimi made a public apology on March 22 via a video shared on his social media accounts.

Mr Amrin thanked both parties for “showing the way”.

“The truth is it can happen to any of us, even the best among us. We may say and do things we don’t mean in the heat of the moment. But good sense must prevail – that’s how it must be.

“The impulse to cancel is tempting. The harder path is to find the strengths in each other, encourage and support, and be gracious in apologising and accepting the apology.”