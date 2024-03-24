Actor-host Suhaimi Yusof sorry for causing ruckus at Ramadan bazaar drink stall

Suhaimi Yusof explained his side of the story after he was called out for behaving rudely.

Singaporean actor-host Suhaimi Yusof has tearily apologised for his rude behaviour and being disrespectful towards a drinks stall owner at Bazar Raya Utara, a Ramadan bazaar at Admiralty.

On March 22, the 54-year-old entertainer expressed his remorse in a 5½-minute video he shared on his Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Speaking in Malay, Suhaimi explained his side of the story after he was called out by Mr Sheik Mohammad, who owns the Sizzlers by Bismi Biryani drinks stall.

According to Mr Sheik, the home-grown entertainer was rude to his mother and staff. It was unclear when the incident took place.

In a 4½-minute TikTok reel, Mr Sheik claimed in Malay that Suhaimi went to the front of the long queue, which had formed at his stall, and told Mr Sheik’s mother, who was helping to tend the stall, that he wanted to buy $50 worth of drinks for the waiting customers as a form of charity.

When Mr Sheik started giving out random drinks to the customers, Suhaimi apparently stopped him and requested letting the customers choose their own beverages.

Mr Sheik claimed the situation soon got chaotic, and in the confusion, Suhaimi called his mother and workers “blur” and “stupid”.

He also questioned Suhaimi’s generosity, saying that charity work should be done “in secret and not to draw attention to oneself”.

In response, Suhaimi wrote in the caption of his video post: “I humbly wish to apologise to the stall owners, families, staff and visitors involved in the incident.”

He explained in the video that the situation arose from a miscommunication.

He went to the bazaar after he had finished a shoot and planned to buy food for iftar, the fast-breaking evening meal, when he noticed the long queue at Sizzlers.

As his film crew was with him, Suhaimi said he decided to do an impromptu filming to help promote the bazaar.

The actor, who starred in Jack Neo’s The Diam Diam Era films (2020 and 2021), admitted that approaching the stall during its peak period was a bad idea. He added he also failed to explain his filming plans to them.

Suhaimi said, in tears, that he did not call anyone “stupid”, but perhaps, in the confusion, he might have let slip the word.

“I am very sorry to makcik (Mr Sheik’s mother) for hurting your feelings. I am willing to admit that mistake.”

He added: “I really hope my apology can be accepted because I am a human being who doesn’t run away from mistakes.”