 8 mosques to offer 3 sessions for Hari Raya prayers, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

8 mosques to offer 3 sessions for Hari Raya prayers

8 mosques to offer 3 sessions for Hari Raya prayers
A total of 68 mosques are expected to accomodate 228,760 people, Muis said.PHOTO: ST FILE
Fatimah Mujibah
Apr 05, 2024 11:00 am

Over two-thirds of the 68 mosques that will accomodate prayers on the morning of Hari Raya Aidilfitri will offer more than one session, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said on April 4.

Out of these mosques, 19 will conduct one session, 41 will offer two sessions and eight will have three sessions.

The session timings are 7.20am, 8.45am and 9.45am.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri, or Hari Raya Puasa, falls on April 10.

Additionally, 34 mosque-affiliated qaryahs, or community groups, will offer supplementary spaces to Muslims seeking prayers closer to their homes.

The two qaryah sessions will be at 8.15am and 9.30am. The second session will take place only at Qaryah Pandan Gardens. The list of venues for the supplementary spaces can be found on Muis’s website here.

The Wakaf Masyarakat Singapura fund will act as a reserve fund to support the community in times of crisis, such as the Covid-19 pandemic.
Singapore

New Muslim community endowment fund to be established

Related Stories

All 900 haj pilgrimage places for Singapore taken up

1,200 more households to benefit after Muis reviews zakat assistance scheme

Muis to issue advisory on dealing with overseas conflicts like Israel-Hamas war

The 68 mosques are expected to accommodate up to 228,760 people, the council added.

The only session where booking is required is for the first at Darul Ghufran mosque in Tampines. The booking can be done at book.masjids.sg from 10am on April 5, according to the booking, and Muis’, website.

Sultan Mosque at Kampong Glam will also be the only mosque to conduct prayers at 8.45am for the first session, with the second session there beginning at 9.45am.

Mosques with prayers at 9.45am may require a 15-minute grace period, and start at 10am instead, Muis said.

A full list of the mosques and details on the sessions they are holding can be found on Muis’s website here.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MuisHARI RAYA PUASAMOSQUESRamadan