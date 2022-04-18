Actor Kim Seon-ho overcomes false abortion claim scandal, mobbed by fans on return to South Korea

Kim Seon-ho had been out of the public eye since being embroiled in an abortion scandal in October 2021.

SEOUL - Actor Kim Seon-ho was mobbed at Incheon International Airport on Monday (April 18) morning when he returned to South Korea after filming in Thailand.

His former girlfriend, Ms Choi Young-ah, had falsely claimed that he had coerced her into an abortion, but he was later exonerated by screenshots of text messages between them. They had broken up in May 2021.

Despite being cleared, the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021) actor's reputation took a hit and he was dropped from films and television shows, as well as by advertisers.

He has since been reinstated by companies such as face mask brand Miima, camera brand Canon Korea and e-commerce platform 11Street.

The 35-year-old is said to not be taking on other projects this year besides Sad Tropics, which he had just wrapped in Thailand.

At the airport, he was spotted in casualwear, including an oversized white hoodie, black shorts, a backpack, Yeezy slides, white socks and a face mask.

He faced a barrage of reporters and photographers, as well as fans, and a friend managed to whisk him away.

In his upcoming movie debut, he plays a boxer with a South Korean father and a Filipino mother, who travels to South Korea to find his long-lost father.

Actress Go Ara and actors Kim Kang-woo and Kang Tae-joon round up the cast of the movie helmed by Park Hoon-jung, who had previously directed V.I.P. (2017) and Night In Paradise (2020).

Kim had similarly been mobbed when he arrived in Phuket at the start of the shoot in early April.