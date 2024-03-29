Actor Zheng Geping still ‘strong enough’ to carry daughter Tay Ying, 28

Zheng Geping wrote on Instagram that Tay Ying has loved piggyback rides since she was little.

To home-grown actor Zheng Geping, his daughter will forever be his “baby” even though she has turned 28.

On March 27, the doting father posted numerous photographs of himself with his daughter, Singaporean actress Tay Ying, on Instagram.

The veteran actor also shared a video of himself hugging Tay and giving her a piggyback ride. He wrote that Tay has loved piggyback rides since she was little.

“Happy birthday, my baby @tayying_. All the best in your endeavours, and may God bless you with the very best in the world,” wrote Zheng, 59.

“Papa is still strong enough to carry you,” added the fitness enthusiast.

Zheng, who last starred in the 2022 movie Deleted, and has moved behind the camera to executive produce TV series like Soul Detective (2022), was celebrating his daughter’s birthday at Sentosa beach club Tipsy Unicorn with his younger son, singer-songwriter Calvert, and her chef-boyfriend Wu Sihan.

His wife, actress Hong Huifang, is filming in Taipei.

Tay, who starred in Channel 8 drama Shero (2023), and Hong are in the running for the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes prize at the upcoming Star Awards 2024 on April 21.