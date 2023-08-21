Actress Cecilia Cheung sparks health concerns after cancelling her work engagements in August

Hong Kong actress-singer Cecilia Cheung has pulled out of the Heavenly Queens’ Night concert in Haikou, China, scheduled for Saturday.

HONG KONG – Hong Kong actress-singer Cecilia Cheung has sparked concerns about her health after she cancelled her work commitments for the rest of August.

Her agency announced on Weibo last Saturday night: “Due to Cecilia’s illness, the studio has to cancel all her public work arrangements in August, including magazine shooting, commercial shooting, brand activities and concerts.

“We are very grateful to all the partners for their invitations and understanding, as we look forward to working with them again in the future.”

The agency also urged her fans not to worry, adding that she will return to work as soon as possible.

According to Hong Kong’s Oriental Daily News, Cheung was suffering from fatigue due to work and has returned to Hong Kong to recuperate.

The 43-year-old became popular in China after taking part in the second season of Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves in 2021, although she did not finish in the top seven and thus failed to be part of the new girl group X-Sister.

Her agency posted on social media on Aug 10 a series of photos she had taken in Paris for a fashion magazine.

She is also due to perform at the Heavenly Queens’ Night concert in Haikou, China, this Saturday with six other Asian singers, comprising Singaporeans Stefanie Sun, Tanya Chua and Mavis Hee, Malaysian Fish Leong, Korean-American Jessica Jung and Hong Kong singer Vivian Chow.

In a statement on Weibo last Saturday, the concert organiser confirmed that Cheung has pulled out of the show, adding that the rest of the line-up will share the stage as scheduled.

Cheung has two sons, aged 16 and 13, with her former husband, Hong Kong singer-actor Nicholas Tse, 42, and a four-year-old son whose father’s identity she has not disclosed to the public.