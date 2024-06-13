Actress Chantalle Ng treats fans to lunch

Singaporean actress Chantalle Ng treated her fans to a cosy lunch on June 12, fulfilling a promise she had made.

In March, the 28-year-old declared she would buy five of her fans lunch if she won a Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste prize at Star Awards 2024.

Thanks to public voting, the All That Glitters (2023) actress made it to the list. She and co-star Desmond Tan were named Favourite CP (Couple), which was also voted for by fans.

On June 12, Ng took her top voters to Open Farm Community restaurant in Dempsey.

In the photos posted by her official fan club on Instagram on June 13, Ng is posing with four followers, who also received autographed Polaroids from their idol.

“Chantalle spent a day together with the Top 4 voters yesterday for lunch and a mini farm tour. We had a great catch-up and chit-chat session. Thank you all for joining us,” read the caption.

Ng is filming the star-studded drama Emerald Hill, in which she plays the main antagonist. The spin-off of local drama The Little Nyonya marks Ng’s debut as a villain. Her actress-mother Lin Meijiao was the baddie in the original 2008 series.