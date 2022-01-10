TV

Actress Pan Lingling misses her son after his NS enlistment

Actress Pan Lingling misses her son after his NS enlistment
Local actress Pan Lingling shared two photos of her and husband Huang Shinan with Kynaston who was wearing a cap and a face mask.PHOTO: PANLINGLINGG/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Jan 10, 2022 08:41 pm

Swimmer Joseph Schooling was not the only one who went "botak" (bald) before enlisting for national service recently.

On Thursday (Jan 6), local actress Pan Lingling also posted on social media two videos and a photo of her younger son Kynaston getting his hair shaved by her husband Huang Shinan.

The former actor appeared quite adept at his task, even asking his son, who seemed quite emotional, which side of his head he wanted shaved first.

To respect his privacy, Kynaston's face was seen only partially in the videos. The couple also have an elder son, Beckham, who was enlisted in 2019.

Pan, 51, wrote: "Today, my little giant joined the army! Due to the epidemic, we couldn't go to Tekong Island to send him off for his enlistment."

The actress thought she could take her son only to the door of the camp and had to drive away immediately.

Hollywood A-lister Ben Affleck most recently appeared in Ridley Scott's period film The Last Duel (2021) and The Tender Bar (2021).
Movies

Ben Affleck: Filming Justice League 'the worst experience'

Related Stories

Power Of The Dog, West Side Story win top prizes at untelevised Golden Globes

Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star

US comedian and Full House star Bob Saget found dead aged 65

"However, the military department arranged for us to take a picture with our son at another entrance before we said goodbye. One last tight hug with a lot of sentimental feelings! My youngest son has grown up!"

Pan, who recently acted in the Channel 8 drama The Peculiar Pawnbroker, thought she would be quite composed about her son joining the army.

"But now, I want to share it with everyone, I suddenly miss him so much," she wrote, using an emoji of a face with tears.

Pan also shared two photos of her and Huang with Kynaston who was wearing a cap and a face mask.

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Celebritiestelevisionnational servicesocial media