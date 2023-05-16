 Actress Rebecca Lim interrupts honeymoon in Britain for work trip, Latest TV News - The New Paper
Actress Rebecca Lim interrupts honeymoon in Britain for work trip

Actress Rebecca Lim on her honeymoon in Britain.PHOTO: REBECCA LIM/INSTAGRAM
Yamini Chinnuswamy Correspondent
May 16, 2023 04:50 pm

Home-grown actress Rebecca Lim might be on her honeymoon in Britain, but that has not stopped her from working.

“Headed for a short work trip in the midst of our (honeymoon),” the 36-year-old wrote on Instagram on Monday, alongside a gallery of snaps of herself at a park.

She included a video of herself and her husband Matthew Webster stepping over stones to cross a stream. She wrote in her caption: “Thank you for being so understanding.”

The actress’ work trip seems to have brought her all the way back to Asia. On Tuesday, she posted pictures of herself decked out in Gucci in Seoul.

“Day one, let’s go,” she said, referring to the Gucci Cruise 2024 fashion show scheduled in the South Korean capital on Tuesday night.

Lim married Mr Webster – a Singaporean of British-Chinese descent – at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore in November 2022.

The couple began their delayed honeymoon earlier in May, with their arrival in London coinciding with the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III on May 6.

Their sightseeing in the British capital was followed by a trip to the northern English county of Yorkshire, with Lim sharing snaps of them exploring the ruins of Fountains Abbey monastery in Studley Royal Park, a designated World Heritage Site.

