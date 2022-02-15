Actress Rebecca Lim posts picture showing clearer look of fiance

Local actress Rebecca Lim posted a photo of herself with fiance Mr Matthew Websterand on Feb 14, 2022.

Local actress Rebecca Lim, who announced her engagement in November, has given fans the clearest look of her fiance on Valentine's Day.

On Monday (Feb 14), Lim, 35, posted a photo of herself with Mr Matthew Webster and wrote: "Wishing you love, laughter, good thoughts and happy days. Happy Vday!"

Mr Webster, an assistant vice-president of corporate branding at PSA Singapore, posted an identical photo on social media, writing: "Happy Valentine's Day my love! Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

Lim's post has received more than 32,000 likes, with several of her celebrity pals wishing the couple a happy Valentine's Day.

Actress Fann Wong said they are a "beautiful couple", while actress-director Michelle Chong commented that they are a perfect match.

Lim had posted several photos, which did not reveal the face of her fiance, on Nov 15 when she announced her engagement.

She also posted photos of him - wearing a hat and glasses, and face obscured by a dog - on a couple of other occasions.

Lim told Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News on Sunday that she was spending Valentine's Day at her grandmother's house, as it fell on the 14th day of Chinese New Year this year.

The actress, who starred in the English drama This Land is Mine (2021),added that she is trying to find a date for the nuptials this year since both she and Mr Webster are born in the Year of the Tiger.