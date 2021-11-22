Actress Rebecca Lim thanks well-wishers, posts picture showing side profile of fiance

On Nov 21, actress Rebecca Lim posted on social media a photo with the side profile of her fiance.

SINGAPORE - Local actress Rebecca Lim, who announced her engagement last week, has given a clearer glimpse of what her unidentified fiance looks like.

On Sunday (Nov 21), she posted on social media a photo which shows the side profile of her fiance clearly. In the photo, Lim looked teary as her fiance held her hand.

She wrote: "We are humbled and grateful for the overwhelming love and support shown towards us, and for your heartfelt well wishes. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Last Monday, the 35-year-old posted photos showing a man proposing to her in front of an elaborate set-up with balloons and "Marry Me" spelt out in huge block letters as she announced the good news.

She has kept mum so far about the identity of her husband-to-be and his face was not shown in the photos.

In an interview with The Straits Times last week, she said her fiance is a 35-year-old Singaporean who works in corporate branding.

She said they met through friends at the beginning of the year and hoped to hold the wedding next year.

Lim told Chinese news daily Lianhe Zaobao that her fiance did not know who she is until he did an online search and realised that she is a superstar.

According to Zaobao, Lim's fiance grew up in Singapore and is of mixed parentage: his father is British, while his mother is Chinese.

"He and his family seldom watch local TV shows and did not know who I am initially," she said.

"They began watching my shows such as the National Day online concert and This Land Is Mine after we went dating," she added, referring to the local English drama which also stars Pierre Png and Sora Ma.

Several of Lim's celebrity pals have reacted to her latest post, with actor Andie Chen commenting that Lim's fiance is a "hottie", while actress Cynthia Koh commented that they are a perfect match.