Actress Sora Ma gives birth to baby boy

Sora Ma posted a photo of her baby’s hand holding an adult’s finger on social media on Aug 14.

Actress Sora Ma’s heart is now fuller than she has ever imagined.

The artiste announced the arrival of her baby boy in a social media post on Aug 14.

“Last week, our little boy made his way into the world, bringing with him a love we’ve never known,” she wrote. “Being a new mum has turned my world upside down, especially with the challenges of breastfeeding, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Posting a photo of her baby’s hand holding an adult’s finger, the 40-year-old continued: “We’re already wrapped around his tiny fingers. We’re so excited to start this new chapter as a family.”

She revealed later in the post that her newborn son is named Skye and weighs 3.9kg.

The Malaysia-born actress, whose husband is not from the entertainment industry, told Lianhe Zaobao that the baby’s original due date was Aug 15.

“However, during the last prenatal checkup, the doctor found that the foetus was in a breech position,” she said. “A caesarean section was arranged as the baby was developing well and was full term.”

Ma announced her pregnancy on social media in February and revealed a month later that her baby was conceived through in-vitro fertilisation. She disclosed in May that she was carrying a baby boy.