Actress Tay Ying goes Instagram official with chef boyfriend Wu Sihan

Tay Ying was first linked to Wu Sihan in 2022 when they were spotted on holiday together in Australia.

Tay Ying has put to rest rumours that she is dating local celebrity chef Wu Sihan by going public with their relationship on Instagram.

The home-grown actress, 27, shared a series of photos of them via a joint post on Jan 3, with the caption: “Stepping into another new year together.”

The daughter of veteran actors Zheng Geping, 59, and Hong Huifang, 62, also shared in her Instagram Stories that the photographs of them hugging were taken at a friend’s place.

Her parents and younger brother, singer-songwriter Calvert Tay, 23, commented on her announcement with many heart emojis.

Other local celebrities, including Cynthia Koh, Julie Tan, Chen Xiuhuan, Glenn Yong and Zhai Siming, also posted their congratulations.

The Celebrity Agency, which manages Tay and Wu, congratulated the two of them on Instagram and shared a photo of the couple’s holiday in Melbourne, Australia.

“Love is in the air for @tayying_ and @_wusihan_. We are happy for the couple,” wrote the artiste management unit of Mediacorp. “Here’s wishing them everlasting love and a sweet future ahead.”

Tay, who starred in Channel 8 drama Shero (2023), was first linked to Wu in 2022, when they were spotted on holiday together in Australia. Wu, 31, is the head chef of his family’s Supply & Demand chain of restaurants.