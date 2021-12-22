TV

Barbie Hsu's ex Wang Xiaofei denies cheating on her with younger actress

Taiwanese host Barbie Hsu (left) and Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei had announced their divorce in November. PHOTO: HSUSHIYUAN/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
Dec 22, 2021 08:10 am

TAIWAN - Even before Taiwanese host Barbie Hsu and Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei announced their divorce last month, rumours had begun swirling about him having an affair.

However, the 40-year-old has denied the allegations vigorously. His lawyer issued a statement on Weibo, which stressed that Wang had never done any of the things alleged by netizens and that he has the right to take legal action against those spreading false information.

Rumours had been rife that the father of two was seeing Chinese influencer-actress Zhang Yingying, 25, and netizens had been trawling both their social media posts for clues.

For instance, they were spotted wearing similar bracelets and appeared to have frequented the same bar in June.

Eagle-eyed netizens also pointed out that he began wearing a necklace with a pendant shaped like a dumbbell after his divorce, which she had also been photographed wearing in the past.

They even scrutinised the backgrounds of photos posted by Wang and Zhang and compared them to see if they had been to the same places.

In response to the rumours, Hsu, 45, said: "Everything is in the past. I cherish the moments we had. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who cares about me."

