Bella Astillah: Aliff's mum 'destroys everything'

Malaysian singer-actress Bella Astillah has revealed that her former mother-in-law, Siti Hafiza, is the reason she is restricting her children’s interactions with the family of her ex-husband, Singapore singer-actor Aliff Aziz.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Aug 9, Bella shared that she was disheartened by how her former mother-in-law spoke to her seven-year-old son, Ayden, in a past video call.

Quoting what her ex-mother-in-law said at the time, Bella wrote: “‘Look at Ayden’s face, poor thing, he’s worried about his daddy, he looks stressed. Ayden, don’t worry about daddy, he’s okay. Insya-Allah, you just need to pray for daddy.’

“It’s words like these that disturb a child’s mind, when in reality, he doesn’t even have such thoughts.”

In her post, Bella, 30, said she had been solely responsible for taking care of her two children and slammed her mother-in-law for “destroying everything”.

“Alhamdulillah, they are happy because they are used to being with me. I’ve been taking care of them since they were babies. It’s not easy for everything to go back to normal.

“Puan Fiza has destroyed everything. Don’t say I’m using my children as an excuse. I’m protecting their peace and mental health so they can grow up well,” she said.

Bella reiterated that she has no intention of separating her ex-husband, Aliff, from their kids. Instead, she wanted to give some time for the tension to diffuse.

“The children will still know their father. I never said I wanted to separate them (forever). It’s only for the time being. Insya-Allah, everything will be fine one day,” she said.

She lamented that she has yet to receive an apology from her former in-laws, who had reportedly mocked and taunted her on social media.

The actress also criticised them for never once offering to take care of her children whenever she went to Singapore for business trips.

“Until today, there has been no apology from your family.

“Where is your common sense and humanity? You diss me daily and even though you say it’s only a general post, Malaysians are smart enough to know that it’s all directed towards me,” Bella said.

According to mStar, The Star’s Malay-language news portal, Hafiza previously made a post about how divorce should not be used as an excuse to separate a child from his or her parents.

Last week, Bella shared that she is at peace and enjoying life with her family following her divorce from Aliff, 33.

Bella and Aliff, who married in 2016, divorced with a single talaq on June 13. The actor granted Bella full custody of their two children – Ayden Adrean, seven, and Ara Adreanna, four.

The pair made headlines earlier in March when Aliff was detained by religious authorities on suspicion of committing khalwat with local actress Ruhainies, 32. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK