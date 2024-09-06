TikTokers warned to stay away from KL sinkhole site

The search and rescue operation for the Indian tourist who fell into a sinkhole in Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur, was called off on Aug 31.

Kuala Lumpur police have warned the public not to make TikTok content at a sinkhole site in a popular tourist shopping district where an Indian tourist fell through and has not been found since.

Police chief Rusdi Mohd Isa said officers would be stationed where the ground opened up last month to ensure that other agencies can work without disruption, reported the Bernama news agency.

“We don’t want the public to go to the sinkhole site and make TikTok content there. Please stay away from the area,” said the head policeman at a press conference on Sept 5.

“Several agencies, like Kuala Lumpur City Hall and Indah Water Konsortium, are doing work there, so we don’t want their work to be disrupted,” he added.

The sinkhole that swallowed the tourist, Ms Vijayalaksmi, 48, on Aug 23 in Jalan Masjid India is about 8m to 10m deep.

A second sinkhole appeared five days later – just 50m from the first one – heightening fears about the safety of the popular area.

“We need to remind the public that the site is under police surveillance and they should not endanger themselves,” said Datuk Rusdi.

The search and rescue operation for the missing woman was called off after nine days on Aug 31 for the health and safety of the search team.

The authorities have now moved to the search and recovery phase.