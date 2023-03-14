Viewers shocked by nude scene in Netflix's 'The Glory'

Many viewers have expressed their shock at a nude scene in a recent episode of Netflix's hit drama The Glory.

In one scene, actress Cha Joo Young, who plays materialistic flight attendant Choi Hye Jeong, is having a heated argument with a character played by Lim Ji-yeon.

During the confrontation, she suddenly removes her shirt, exposing her breasts.

Viewers were taken aback by the gratuitous scene, with some calling it “unnecessary”

According to Lianhe Zaobao, one comment online said: “A view of her back would have sufficed,” while others said it was "gratuitous", "uncomfortable to watch" and added no value to the plot.

Prior to this, Cha was also nude during a bathtub scene, where she slips out of her clothes to enter the bath with her lover (played by Park Sung-hoon). In that instance, only her bare back was shown.

PHOTO: NETFLIX

Some, however, have speculated that Cha might not actually be the one baring her skin on the show, noting that there's a “Cha Joo-young stand-in” mentioned in the end credits.

The series, which has a "Mature" rating on Netflix, dropped its final eight episodes last week.