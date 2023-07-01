Revenant: A K-thriller that blurs the lines between worlds – and true evil

What do a stoic folklore professor who can see ghosts and a down-and-out young woman struggling to make ends meet have in common?

They are both haunted – by literal and inner demons.

In the former’s case, Yeom Hae-Sang (played by Oh Jung-se) is on a quest to solve his mother’s murder after witnessing her tragic death as a boy. Meanwhile, female protagonist Gu San-Yeong (played by Kim Tae-ri) grapples with getting possessed by a malevolent spirit when her absent father is discovered hanging from a noose.

The two find themselves in an unlikely alliance – and a race against time – to solve the mysterious deaths around them. But are they prepared for what lies ahead?

Revenant, helmed by screenwriter Kim Eun-hee, who is also behind the critically-acclaimed Netflix series Kingdom, boasts a strong cast including veteran stars Kim Hae-sook and Kim Won-hae. With a gripping opening scene, artful cinematography, robust character development and razor-sharp social commentary, it’s easy to see why the show premiered to stellar ratings.

The atmospheric drama takes time to build up tension, its main players and what’s at stake. But despite the slow burn, there is no lack of spine-tingling scenes or heart-pounding moments. Neither does it hold back in exploring the dark and macabre, both in the supernatural realm and in the depths of human nature.

Sure, evil lurks in every corner in a universe where spirits and people coexist. But sometimes the vilest deeds and most dastardly acts have nothing to do with the paranormal, as Revenant skillfully illustrates.



Equally noteworthy is the portrayal of modern society. South Korea’s poverty gap hit a historic high in 2022, with income inequality taking a turn for the worse for the first time in five years. This contrast is starkly reflected in Revenant, which takes the audience through squalid streets and crummy apartments despite being set in Seoul, a sprawling metropolis known for its glittering skyscrapers and cutting-edge technology.

At the centre of the mystery-thriller series is San-Yeong, whose family has been left devastated after falling prey to a phishing scam. Juggling studies, multiple part-time jobs and now a demon that refuses to leave you alone? That's quite some burnout. Revenant’s themes of depression, desperation and isolation are not only prevalent, but also all too relatable for anyone simply trying to survive in today’s cutthroat world.

Certainly makes you wonder what’s the real horror here.