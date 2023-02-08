Charmaine Sheh makes TVB comeback after 7 years

After months of speculation about Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh making a TVB comeback, HK01 reported on Thursday that she will be returning to the broadcaster for a new drama, News Queen.

This will be Sheh's first TVB show in seven years since A Time Of Love 2 in 2016.

According to reports, the drama is based off the Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon series, The Morning Show, where senior news anchors fight for the highly coveted prime time news spot.

The show is produced by Return Of The Cuckoo's Chung Cheng and filming begins in March.

News Queen is set to reunite Sheh with her A Time Of Love co-star, Kenneth Ma, and ex-TVB actress Selena Lee, who left the station in 2019.

On working with the former TVB A-lister again, Lee said: "We worked together in dramas like When Easterly Showers Fall On The Sunny West (2008), Beyond The Realm Of Conscience (2009) and Can't Buy Me Love (2010). We haven't seen each other in many years, so I'm really excited to work with her again."

Hong Kong media reported that TVB's ratings had been plummeting in recent years due to an exodus of its well-known faces, and the broadcaster is allegedly turning to acclaimed actors like Sheh to retain viewers' support.

Sheh's past drama, Can't Buy Me Love, was the highest rated TVB show of 2010 – with 2.14 million viewers. The series also earned her a Best Actress win at the 16th Asian Television Awards.

The War And Beauty star left TVB in 2016 after her contract expired. She then went on to develop a career in China and found success with the 2018 series, Story Of Yanxi Palace. - THE STAR