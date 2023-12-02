Chinese influencer impresses actress Charmaine Sheh with impersonation of her HK drama character

Charmaine Sheh in character as Man-jie (left) and Li Ru Ru as the ‘doppelganger’.

The Queen Of News marks Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh’s return to TVB dramas after six years.

Currently airing, the 26-episode series which also stars Kenneth Ma, Selena Lee and Samantha Ko, has been lauded as one of the TV broadcaster’s best productions in years.



In the show, Sheh, 48, plays news anchor Man Wai Sam, or Man-jie.

The no-nonsense character has proven to be so popular that netizens and influencers have gone on social media to imitate her.

One impersonator turned in a particularly impressive performance.



In one of her latest videos, Chinese influencer Li Ru Ru gave her take on Sheh’s TV character after her followers asked her to do so.

The long-haired woman is seen sitting in a swivel chair and reading a request from a follower. Then she spins around in the chair and transforms into Man-jie, dressed in the character’s white suit and sporting a bob hairstyle.



She then recites a few of the character’s lines, in Mandarin however, and not Cantonese.

Her impersonation has won the hearts of netizens, who praised the influencer for getting the TV character’s mannerisms and speech right.

But more significantly, she caught Sheh’s eye.

“Wah! This is very Man-jie,” the actress wrote, adding three thumbs-up emojis to her comment.