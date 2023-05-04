Chinese music reality show Ride The Wind’s 4th season to premiere on Friday

(Clockwise from top left) Taiwan's Ella Chen, Hong Kong's Ada Choi, Germany's Gina Alice Redlinger, Japan's Maria and American Amber Liu, will be participating.

CHANGSHA – The fourth season of popular Chinese reality show Ride The Wind is set to premiere on Friday. It unveiled on Wednesday and Thursday a new set of videos for the 33 female celebrities who will be taking part.

Previously known as Sisters Who Make Waves, the reality show had last Friday unveiled a four-minute music video of the show’s theme song, which was performed jointly by the participants.

The first artiste to appear in the video was Taiwanese actress Alyssa Chia, 48, who won Best Actress for the movie The Falls at the Golden Horse Awards in 2021. Taiwanese singer-actress Ella Chen, 41, of girl group S.H.E ended the show in the middle of the stage.

The other three Taiwanese stars participating are singer Yuki Hsu, 45; singer A-Lin, 39; and actress Ivy Chen, 40.

There are four Hong Kong celebrities in the line-up, including actress Ada Choi, 48; singer Rain Li, 39; and singer Angela Hui, 29.

The celebrities from China include television host Xie Na, 41; actress Cya Liu, 34, who won Best Actress for the mystery thriller Limbo (2021) at the Hong Kong Film Awards in 2022; and actress Zhang Jiani, 35.

There are several celebrities from outside Greater China.

They include German pianist Gina Alice Redlinger, 28, wife of Chinese pianist Lang Lang; Japanese singer Mai Mizuhashi, 31, better known by her stage name Maria; South Korean actress Choo Ja-hyun; 44, Vietnamese singer Chi Pu, 29; and American singer Amber Liu, 30, of K-pop girl group f(x).

Singapore actress Fann Wong’s agency told the media in March that she had received an invitation to take part in the show, but said at the time it was then still at the discussion stage.

The fourth season’s format is similar to that of the previous three seasons, in which the female celebrities received training and formed teams to compete in singing and dancing. The third season was won by Taiwanese singer-actress Cyndi Wang.