Malaysian king is world’s first private owner of China’s most expensive car

Photos of the retro-styled car were shared on Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar's Facebook page.

PETALING JAYA – The Malaysian King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, is the first in the world to privately own the Hongqi L5, China’s most expensive luxury car.

He shared photos of the retro-styled car during a meeting on April 12 with Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing.

Released in 2013 at the Shanghai Auto Show, the L5, which is manufactured by FAW Group, is renowned for being the most expensive Chinese-made car ever available for purchase, at five million yuan (S$958,000).

It is the official state car of China, as it is used by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The car is currently available only in China.

The audience with the King was to discuss bilateral relations between Malaysia and China as well as current issues concerning both countries.

The King gave his views on the direction of diplomatic relations and the need to identify more cooperation opportunities.

“China is an important global economic power and a large trading partner of Malaysia,” he said in a social media post on April 12.

The King hoped that Malaysia would leverage its unique capabilities to benefit, increase trade volume and technology exchange, and further expand exports to China.

He also hoped that more Chinese companies would invest in Malaysia to create more job opportunities for Malaysians.

Also present at the meeting were FAW Hongqi Global president Wang Lingyu and Genting Group chairman Lim Kok Thay, as well as founder and president of the VXL group of companies Lim Chee Wah. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK