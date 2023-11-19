Danson Tang admits he has child with ex-girlfriend from 11 years ago

Danson Tang said he keeps in touch with his son via WeChat if he is working in China and takes him out when he returns to Taipei.

BEIJING – Taiwanese actor Danson Tang has dropped a bombshell less than two weeks after proposing to his girlfriend, Taiwanese-American actress Becky Su, on Chinese reality singing show Call Me By Fire.

Reacting to online rumours that he has a child out of wedlock, Tang, 39, disclosed on Nov 16 that he became a father at the age of 28.

“Eleven years ago, my then girlfriend and I found out that she was pregnant and decided to have the child even though we were not married,” he said on Sina Entertainment’s online entertainment show Yuqing Lab, without naming his then girlfriend.

“However, we broke up a few years ago, but decided we would raise the child together.”

He said they parted ways after realising that their personalities were incompatible, although he also cryptically admitted that he “did not do a good job at that time either”.

“However, as the child’s father, my love for him will never change,” he added.

He said he keeps in touch with his son via WeChat if he is working in China, and takes him out to play and eat when he returns to Taipei.

Tang said that Su, 26, is aware of the child’s existence. The couple were first romantically linked in 2019.

“I confessed to her after we dated for a while and developed feelings for each other,” he said. “Of course, she needed time to digest it, but we decided to be together after spending time together and communicating.”

Tang, who is known for Taiwanese idol dramas such as KO One (2005 to 2006) and Rolling Love (2008), proposed to Su during the finale of Call Me By Fire, which was taped on Nov 5 and aired on Nov 10.

Although he was one of the 24 final contestants, he was not chosen to form the new 17-strong “singing family”. The competition was won by Chinese singer Chen Chusheng, who was also given the X-Leader award for best team leader.