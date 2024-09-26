Desmond Tan named Outstanding Asian Star at Seoul Awards

Desmond Tan won the Outstanding Asian Star award for his roles in Mediacorp dramas All That Glitters and Moments.

Home-grown actor Desmond Lee flew the Singapore flag at the Seoul International Drama Awards in the South Korean capital on Sept 25.

The 38-year-old won the Outstanding Asian Star award for his roles in Mediacorp dramas All That Glitters (2023) and Moments (2024).

According to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, the annual drama awards recognise excellence in three categories: the international competition, the international invitation and the Korean drama categories, with a record-breaking 365 TV series from 48 countries competing in the first two categories.

Tan, who took part in local talent competition Star Search in 2007, said during his acceptance speech: “Seventeen years ago, I was just a young man who fell in love with acting. I would never believe that this would take me to an incredible stage like this in Seoul and receiving such an amazing award. If someone had asked me back then, or told me about this, I would say, no, this is impossible.”

The actor, who also emerged as the Singapore winner for Best Actor In A Leading Role for All That Glitters at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024, continued: “But sometimes, life surprises us in some special ways and, today, I am living proof dreams do come true. As long as we stay true to our passion, it will eventually lead us to something that we can never dream of.”

Tan added: “I think it’s such a beautiful honour to be able to stand here on stage, representing my country Singapore. Singapore is a really small country, but with big dreams. And I am really happy to fly our flag high today.”

He also thanked his late pet dog and “baby boy” Hoshi, who died a few days ago, in his speech.

“He has been my loyal companion all this time – always being with me, sharing with me every single moment of my life. I’ll miss him and I’ll love him.”

Other actors who received the Outstanding Asian Star award included South Korea’s Kim Hye-yoon, Malaysia’s Siti Saleha, Thailand’s Win Metawin Opas-iamkajorn and Philippines’ Kim Chiu.

Tan posted on social media several photos of himself with his fellow winners and South Korean actor Song Kang-ho, who won Best Actor for his TV debut Uncle Samsik (2024).

“What a week it has been. The ups and downs have been overwhelming, but I truly believe everything happens for a reason,” Tan wrote in English, before adding in Chinese: “Dad has won an award, Baby Hoshi. Have you seen it?”

South Korean director Park Chan-wook took home the Golden Bird Prize – the highest honour in the International Invitation category – for historical black comedy drama miniseries The Sympathizer, while Japanese romance drama Eye Love You took home the Special Award.

Brazilian TV series Justice: Misconduct won the Grand Prize in the International Competition category, while South Korean historical drama Korea-Khitan War and Turkish romantic mystery drama Another Love won Best Series.