Duan Weiming receives offers to act again after amputation

Local actor Duan Weiming said he was very grateful for the opportunity, but felt helpless.

Local actor Duan Weiming, who had his left leg amputated below the knee in September due to diabetes, hopes to return to acting with the help of a prosthetic limb.

The 61-year-old, who played a coffee stall owner in both seasons of the multilingual Channel 5 hawker drama 128 Circle, said its executive producer Lee Thean-jeen has approached him to reprise his role for the third season.

Duan told Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News on Sunday: “Lee was very surprised when he learnt that I had gone through an amputation.”

He said he was very grateful for the opportunity, but felt helpless. “How can I act when I have problems walking?”

During the telephone chat with Lee, Duan said he casually suggested writing his amputation into the show, as a way of urging diabetic patients not to take their health conditions lightly.

He also hoped to use his storyline to share his experience with people who have gone through the same thing and encourage them to forge ahead no matter how difficult the circumstances.

“Lee said okay after listening, but all the details have to be discussed later,” Duan said.

The actor added that he has received other invitations to film short-term series, and it warms his heart that he has not been forgotten despite his disability.

Duan also told Shin Min that a prosthetic centre has contacted him through his friends after news of his amputation was reported in the media and offered to sponsor a prosthetic leg, which Shin Min understands to cost about $7,700.

He said it will be good news if the outcome is successful, adding: “I have to be patient as the application process has to be done step by step.”