Duan Weiming returns to work on latest season of TV drama 128 Circle

Local actor Duan Weiming is back on his feet again, having returned to work in late May and reprising his lead role in the third and latest season of the Channel 5 hawker drama 128 Circle.

He was fitted with a prosthetic leg in March after his left leg was amputated below the knee in September 2022 due to diabetes.

Of his official acting comeback since his medical ordeal, he told Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News: “I am still playing the coffee stall uncle (Larry) in the latest season of 128 Circle, but there are new developments, new characters and new beginnings (in the show).

“I have been working for about 10 days, and the cast and crew have been very kind, polite and helpful.”

The crew members also celebrated Duan’s birthday – he turned 62 last Friday – in the television studio.

“They suddenly sang the birthday song and brought out a cake,” he said. “I was really moved and it was heart-warming. I am very grateful for their care.”

Duan said his daily shooting schedule goes up to 13 hours, with filming lasting eight to nine hours. The entire production of 128 Circle is expected to stretch over three to four months.

Local actor Duan Weiming was fitted with a prosthetic leg recently. PHOTO: COURTESY OF DUAN WEIMING “I have to take off the prosthetic leg sometimes and wear it again due to the sweating and discomfort from the warm weather,” he said. “But it’s something I have to go through. People have given me an opportunity and I have to learn to be grateful.”

Duan added that he recently experienced blurred and hazy vision and has scheduled time for laser eye surgery in July. He will be looking for other jobs after his eye treatment and filming for 128 Circle concludes.