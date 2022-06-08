Edmund Chen celebrates 33rd anniversary with clip from first drama with Xiang Yun

Edmund Chen (left) and Xiang Yun had famously met and fell in love on set and were married less than two months later.

Former actor Edmund Chen, 61, turned back the clock on his 33rd wedding anniversary with actress Xiang Yun, 60.

In a throwback Instagram post on Monday (June 6), he shared a clip from 1989 drama serial Patrol.

The celebrity couple had famously met and fell in love on the set of the police procedural, and were married less than two months later.

They have a son, Chen Xi, 30, and a daughter, Chen Yixin, 22, who are both also in show business.

The fuzzy clip saw Xiang Yun playing a photographer doing a shoot with lead actor Chen, who was a police officer.

The snippet showed some chaste flirting and shenanigans involving a falling light stand in the photo studio, followed by the two of them sharing a packet of economy rice.

In the caption, Chen wrote in Chinese: "Today, we have been married for 33 years. Mama, love you and here's to 33 more."

Celebrity friends left well wishes for the couple in the comment section of the video, which had close to 20,000 views after two days.

His followers also left comments, remarking that "time flies" and the throwback video was "so sweet".