Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin flaunts Singlish, ‘super excited’ for chilli crab lunch

South Korean actress Park Eun-bin, the breakout star of hit K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, flaunted her Singlish at a whirlwind press conference at the Voco Orchard hotel on Friday afternoon.

It took place hours before her first fan meet here on Friday night at Capitol Theatre, presented by streaming platform Viu.

Dressed in a black botanical-themed dress with a big pink collar, the 30-year-old star, who arrived in Singapore on Thursday night, opened the 25-minute session with the greeting: “Thank you for coming lah.”

It is Park’s first trip to Singapore. Sharing her first impressions of the city, she gave a thumbs up, saying: “I think it’s very clean, very nice and city-like, and very environmentally-friendly. Singapore shiok.“

While her trip here is short, she is already planning things to do the next time she has a chance to visit.

She said in Korean via a translator: “I’ve never been to any Universal Studios, so I want to start with the Singapore one. I was also recommended to visit the Botanic Gardens.“

One thing on her list that she will check off on this trip though? Singapore’s famed dish, chilli crab.

“That’s my lunch tomorrow and I’m super excited for it.”

But most of all, she is looking forward to meeting fans here. She says: “Singapore is the one country I’ve always wanted to visit because everyone recommends it, and it is extra special now that I’m here not just for a tour, but also to meet the people who love me. I’m super happy. Please enjoy my fan meet lah, I love you lah.”

Park, who began her career as a child actress, got her biggest mainstream break this year through Extraordinary Attorney Woo, a feel-good drama about the titular genius lawyer with autism.

The series, which is available on Netflix, broke ratings records in South Korea and became one of the top-performing K-dramas in cable television history. On Netflix, it was the most-watched non-English language series while it was airing.

She says of the positive reception: “It is beyond my expectations, and I’m a little surprised by the positive reactions. And when I got to (experience) the international fandom, I realised it wasn’t just South Koreans who felt this way, but so many people around the world felt the same as well. It is truly an extraordinary experience.“

South Korean actress Park Eun-bin’s biggest mainstream break was as the titular genius lawyer with autism in Extraordinary Attorney Woo. PHOTO: VIU



The bubbly actress exuded an air of positivity throughout the press conference and even asked to take more questions from reporters.

When asked how she keeps herself motivated and how she relaxes, Park, who has been acting since she was five, says: “I don’t do anything outside of work – doing nothing is how I take a break. I get energy from working. I feel that every drama, character and scene have a different energy, and I keep myself motivated by my achievements in each role I play.”

Over the years, Park has chalked up many varied roles, trying her hand at historical period series like The King’s Affection (2021), coming-of-age dramas like Hello, My Twenties! (2016 to 2017), and even horror films like The Witch: Part 2. The Other One (2022).

Her other popular dramas like Hot Stove League (2019 to 2020) and Do You Like Brahms? (2020) are available on Viu.

One genre she has yet to try is a romantic comedy.

“I want to go back to the basics and do a romantic comedy. Are you all excited about this?” she asked the reporters present. When faced with a resounding yes, Park flashed her bright smile.

As for her 2023 plans, she admits she is not one to think too far ahead.

“I don’t plan a lot ahead because if it doesn’t turn out the way I planned, I have a tendency to blame myself for it not going the way I envisioned. So my fundamentals for the next year are these: I want to make sure I am happy and healthy all the time. Be happy lah.”