Fann Wong celebrates Christopher Lee’s birthday with kelong cake

Actress Fann Wong dished up some creative sweet treats to celebrate her husband Christopher Lee’s 53rd birthday on July 23.

She posted on Instagram photos of the festivities at Japanese restaurant Sushi Zen on the same day, showing the celebrity couple with their nine-year-old son Zed as they posed with two cakes.

One is adorned with macarons, with the message “Happy birthday to the most handsome Chris” on its base, while the other is inspired by Lee’s Mediacorp variety cooking series Dishing With Chris Lee (2022 to present).

On the show, actor-host Lee - who was raised in a Malaysian kampung - invites celebrity guests to try his homecooked food in a rustic setting. The first season was set in a humble village house in Pulau Ubin, while the second season - which recently wrapped its broadcast run in July - was shot in a kelong (offshore platform) near Pulau Ubin.The cake recreates a kelong house, which stands on stilts in the water, with a figure of Lee in a boat next to the house.