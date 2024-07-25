 Fann Wong celebrates Christopher Lee’s birthday with kelong cake, Latest TV News - The New Paper
Fann Wong celebrates Christopher Lee’s birthday with kelong cake

Local celebrity couple Christopher Lee (left) and Fann Wong celebrate Lee's 53rd birthday with their son Zed.PHOTO: FANNAIAIWONG/INSTAGRAM
Jan Lee for The Straits Times
Jul 25, 2024 09:21 pm

Actress Fann Wong dished up some creative sweet treats to celebrate her husband Christopher Lee’s 53rd birthday on July 23.

She posted on Instagram photos of the festivities at Japanese restaurant Sushi Zen on the same day, showing the celebrity couple with their nine-year-old son Zed as they posed with two cakes.

One is adorned with macarons, with the message “Happy birthday to the most handsome Chris” on its base, while the other is inspired by Lee’s Mediacorp variety cooking series Dishing With Chris Lee (2022 to present).

On the show, actor-host Lee - who was raised in a Malaysian kampung - invites celebrity guests to try his homecooked food in a rustic setting. The first season was set in a humble village house in Pulau Ubin, while the second season - which recently wrapped its broadcast run in July - was shot in a kelong (offshore platform) near Pulau Ubin.The cake recreates a kelong house, which stands on stilts in the water, with a figure of Lee in a boat next to the house.

In a caption accompanying the post, Fann, 53, wrote: “Happy birthday to the love of my life! Forever grateful for every moment we (have shared) and excited for all the adventures still to come. Love you endlessly.”

While Fann is an accomplished baker who has an online pastry store called Fanntasy Bakes and is also the host of local baking series Creme De La Creme (2021 to present) alongside fellow celebrity baker and actress Jeanette Aw, Lee’s cakes were both ordered from other bakeries.

She tagged homegrown pastry store J Petite Patisserie for the cake with macarons and cake maker Baker’s Heart for the custom Dishing With Chris Lee creation.

In recent years, Fann has cut back on onscreen appearances and acting engagements to focus on caring for Zed while Lee has carved out a successful career in Taiwan. He nabbed the Golden Bell Award for Best Leading Actor in a Miniseries in 2021 for the drama Workers (2020) and Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series for thriller Danger Zone (2021) in 2022.

