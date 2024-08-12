Fann Wong throws pirate-themed birthday party for son Zed

Fann Wong and Christopher Lee held a pirate-themed birthday party at Downtown East for their son Zed, who turned 10 on National Day.

Local actress Fann Wong was involved in multiple birthday festivities on National Day.

She is married to actor Christopher Lee and their son Zed turned 10 on Aug 9. The celebrity couple celebrated the occasion by holding a pirate-themed birthday party for Zed at Downtown East.

“Here’s to my young man, growing up with the bold spirit and daring heart of a pirate as you navigate life’s exciting adventures,” Wong wrote on social media on Aug 9. “Happy birthday, my fearless captain.”

The 53-year-old posted several photos of the celebration, with the family of three in swimwear and Zed enjoying some of the rides at water park Wild Wild Wet.

Wong also tagged Lee, who turned 53 on July 23, in her post, writing: “Thanks, lifeguard, can you play Kraken with me next time?”

Kraken Online is a pirate-themed massively multiplayer online role-playing game.

Zed received several birthday wishes from his mum’s celebrity pals, including actresses Pan Lingling, Aileen Tan and Priscelia Chan, actors Mark Lee and Andie Chen, as well as singers Hong Junyang and Jocie Guo.

And Zed, who recently travelled to Beijing, China, with his mum and the Maldives with his parents, may have a chance to visit Disneyland Paris after actress Sharon Au, who is based in France, wrote: “Zed Zed, come to Paris. Auntie Sharon wants to bring you to EuroDisney.”

Wong replied: “Okay, let me plan.”