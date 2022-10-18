Foot injury keeps Christopher Lee away from Golden Bell Awards

Actor Christopher Lee posted a photo of his swollen left foot with a crutch beside it on social media on Oct 18.

Home-grown actor Christopher Lee, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the upcoming Golden Bell Awards, will not be able to attend the awards ceremony in Taipei on Saturday.

The 51-year-old posted a photo of his swollen left foot with a crutch beside it on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

Referring to his foot, he wrote in Chinese: “You sure know how to pick up an inflammation at an inappropriate time, showing up with no respect for me when I have important things to do.”

Besides thanking his wife, local actress Fann Wong, for her love, he also urged his fans not to treat any injuries lightly or they could linger.

Lee used the hashtags #GoldenBellAwards and #IWon’tBeAbleToAttendAgainThisYear in the post.

He is nominated for his supporting role as a police captain trying to solve a series of homicides in crime thriller Danger Zone (2021) at Taiwan’s equivalent of the Emmy Awards. He is up against Wu Kang-jen, Chen Chia-kuei, Nash Zhang, Liu Kuan-ting and Simon Hsueh.

This is Lee’s fifth Golden Bell nomination.

In 2021, he won Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for his role as a construction worker in Taiwanese drama Workers (2020). He did not attend the ceremony in person and accepted his award remotely.

In 2014, he won Best Actor for his role as a workaholic husband fighting to salvage his marriage in the family drama A Good Wife (2013).