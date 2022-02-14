Former actress Tracy Lee reunited with ex-colleagues over Chinese New Year

(From left) Gina Tan, Apple Hong, Chen Xiuhan, Sora Ma and Tracy Lee met up for a Chinese New Year gathering.

Former Mediacorp actress Tracy Lee met up with ex-colleagues Sora Ma, Apple Hong, Chen Xiuhuan and Gina Tan for a Chinese New Year gathering.

They were at Chen's home for a popiah and rojak lohei feast which included, according to Tan in an Instagram post, a "never-ending supply of abalone".

Lee, 36, and Hong, 43, also posted about their joyful reunion, which took place on the 11th day of Chinese New Year on Feb 11.

Singer-songwriter Lee Sisong was also invited as the fifth guest to comply with current Covid-19 rules.

Tracey Lee, who left show business in 2016, wrote: "This is a very different Chinese New Year. It doesn't matter if there are a lot or a few people at a gathering as long as it is a group of like-minded people."

After leaving MediaCorp, she married Mr Ben Goi, the son of "Popiah King" Sam Goi, and had a son. He died of a stroke in 2019.

Hong wrote in her own post that she was envious of Tan, 46, who had lost weight despite feasting over Chinese New Year, and thanked Chen, 56, for preparing all the food, calling her an "idol goddess".

She also mentioned Ma, 38, who married her boyfriend of eight years in October 2021.

Hong said: "You are really very obedient. Last Chinese New Year, when I gave you a red packet, I told you to get married quickly and stop taking red packets. You really did as I said."