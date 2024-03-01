Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers dies at age 66

Myers died “peacefully” at home with his wife, family and close friends by his side, said his co-host Si King.

Dave Myers, one half of British television duo The Hairy Bikers, has died at the age of 66 after years of battling cancer.

His co-host Si King announced the news via social media platform X on Feb 29.

Myers died “peacefully” at home with his wife, family and close friends by his side, said King, adding that everyone who knew Myers was devastated at his passing. Myers had announced in May 2022 that he was receiving treatment for cancer.

“Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow,” said King.

“I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime.”

He added: “You are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side.”

The bearded pair met in the 1990s and became household names in Britain while hosting The Hairy Bikers’ Cookbook on BBC TV from 2006, according to a BBC report.

The duo have since combined their love for cooking and motorbikes by travelling the world while sampling and fixing dishes from different regions.

In 2013, Myers joined the cast of BBC competition Strictly Come Dancing, and waltzed his way to the seventh week alongside his dance partner Karen Hauer before being eliminated.

Ms Hauer said she was heartbroken to learn of Myers’ death.

British newspaper The Guardian reported that Myers’ latest BBC Two series, The Hairy Bikers Go West, just began airing in February 2024.

The show follows King and Myers’ journey down the west coast of Britain from Scotland to Devon.

BBC’s chief content officer Charlotte Moore paid tribute to Myers, and expressed the company’s sadness at his death.

She said: “Dave made cooking a truly joyful adventure and he shared that joy with millions. The public loved him and his unique partnership with Si.

“Together, they made every viewer feel like a friend. More than that, he was simply a lovely man. Our thoughts go out to his family and many friends.”