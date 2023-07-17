HK actress Charmaine Sheh receives – and savours – durian cake in Malaysia

Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh received a durian cake from fans upon her arrival in Malaysia.

Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh received a proper red-carpet welcome when she touched down in Kuala Lumpur recently.

Adoring fans screamed her name, snapped photos, and bestowed her with various gifts.

Sheh couldn’t wait to open one of those gifts, it seems – a fresh durian cream cake.

The 48-year-old was likely informed that she couldn’t bring the dessert up to her hotel room – due to its pungent smell, of course – so she made sure to have a taste en route.

She posted a clip of herself devouring the treat in her car instead.

In a short video posted on Chinese social networking site Xiaohongshu, Sheh can be seen cutting into the cake and savouring a slice.

"First thing I did after coming out of the plane was eat a durian cake. The smell of (the durian) in the car is so strong,” she said.

“This is so delicious, (but) so fattening I could die!”

Sheh is in Malaysia to film the second season of drama Modern Dynasty.

Apart from durians, she says she hopes to tuck into crab dishes and prawn noodle, while she’s in the country.