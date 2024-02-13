 HK actress Charmaine Sheh wows netizens with her singing, Latest TV News - The New Paper
TV

HK actress Charmaine Sheh wows netizens with her singing

HK actress Charmaine Sheh wows netizens with her singing
Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh performed at the 2024 Beijing TV Spring Festival Gala.PHOTO: CHARMAINE/WEIBO
Joanne Soh
Feb 13, 2024 04:46 pm

It is not the first time Charmaine Sheh has demonstrated her vocal prowess, yet the Hong Kong actress continues to impress with her singing ability.

Sheh, 48, shared the stage on Feb 10 with Chinese actresses Liu Tao and Janine Chang at the 2024 Beijing TV Spring Festival Gala. The trio performed Blossom All The Way by Chinese musician Wen Yixin.

The Queen Of News (2023) star shared a clip of their performance with her 18.1 million Weibo followers on the same day. The video has garnered over 36,000 “likes” and been shared more than 8,000 times.

Many of Sheh’s fans lauded her singing and requested the award-winning actress to hold a concert in 2024.

Beijing Radio and Television Station, which broadcast the annual Chinese New Year special, shared the trio’s segment on it official YouTube channel. Many praised the three actresses’ performance, calling them “flower fairies”.

Sheh scored three wins at the TVB Anniversary Awards in January for her role as cut-throat news anchor Man Wai Sam in Queen Of The News. She released a solo track in December called Front Row to celebrate her 25th year in show business.

Local celebrity couple Qi Yuwu and Joanne Peh spent their Chinese New Year in Guangzhou, China.
TV

How local celebrities ushered in the Year of the Dragon

Related Stories

Travolta’s ‘Chicken Dance’ causes flap on Italian TV

Tony Leung eyes sixth Best Actor win at Hong Kong Film Awards

Desmond Tan rubs shoulders with Lee Min-ho in Bangkok

She had contributed to the soundtracks of some of her dramas, including Yummy Yummy (2005), Glittering Days (2006) and Beyond The Realm Of Conscience (2009).

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

actorsMusichong kong