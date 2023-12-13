Hong Kong actress Kathy Chow dies

Kathy Chow was known for her roles in broadcaster TVB’s television dramas in the 1980s and 1990s.

HONG KONG – Actress Kathy Chow Hoi-mei has died at the age of 57.

Chow, who was known for her roles in broadcaster TVB’s television dramas in the 1980s and 1990s, died on Dec 11 following the “unsuccessful treatment” of her illness, according to her studio.

The studio shared news of her death on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Dec 12.

“May there be no disease in heaven, and may we know each other again in the next life!” it said.

A similar statement was posted on her Douyin account at about 10pm on Dec 12.

Known for her pixie face and girl-next-door appeal, Ms Chow made her acting debut in 1985.

She rose to fame for her role as Zhou Zhiruo in the 1994 TVB drama The Heaven Sword and Dragon Sabre, an adaptation of a martial arts novel penned by novelist Louis Cha, who died in 2018.

Ms Chow had just turned 57 on Dec 6, when she said on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, that she was grateful for her supporters’ love and companionship over the years, and wished them health, safety and happiness.

Before she died, the last update on her Douyin account was on Dec 8. She posted a series of photos from her past roles and asked: “Which drama do you know me from?”

On Dec 11, news of Ms Chow’s death had spread on Weibo, with rumours of her having suffered from various diseases or conditions.

According to Hong Kong entertainment website Dim Sum Daily, Chinese screenwriter Tan Fei had initially dispelled the rumours, stating that Ms Chow was alive and urged people to not spread false information.

A former TVB political reporter also reportedly said that Ms Chow was still in hospital undergoing treatment.