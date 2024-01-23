Host Fatin Amira 'on a break' from TV show following infidelity allegations

Mediacorp part-time actress-host Fatin Amira is taking a break from co-hosting the lifestyle TV show Manja on Suria. She will not be appearing in the Jan 22 and 29 installments.

The announcement came a couple of days after news on Fatin's alleged infidelity broke on Jan 20.

In a video circulating online, fellow part-time actress-host Nurul Aini's husband Sofian Roslan and Fatin are seen exiting a car and entering Capri by Fraser China Square.

Sofian, a property agent with ERA Realty Network, has since apologised for his infidelity and set his Instagram account to private.

Fatin, who is also an ERA proprety agent, has also set her Instagram account to private.

According to Berita Mediacorp, Fatin has been a co-host on Manja since May 2023. The other three hosts on the show are Natasha Faisal, Iskandar Shah and Zhin Sadali.

Nurul, who was slated to appear on the MJ12 Gerun Malam show on Jan 20, gave the popular horror radio programme a miss.