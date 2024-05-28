Ian Fang brews new beginnings as the face of Amps Tea

Ian Fang was announced as the new face of Amps Tea at a launch event in Chinatown Point on May 24.

Local media icon Ian Fang is back in the spotlight, this time as the face of home-grown brand Amps Tea.

In a poignant collaboration themed "Falling in Love Again", Fang joins Amps Tea in celebrating renewal and embracing new beginnings.

The partnership, announced at a launch event in Chinatown Point on May 24, marks a significant milestone for both parties. Amps Tea, known for its commitment to innovative and healthy tea beverages, navigated early challenges during a recent brand transition.

Similarly, Fang is venturing into a new chapter after stepping away from a 12-year tenure with Mediacorp. This new chapter sees him stepping into a mentorship role, guiding aspiring actors and models through his own classes.

"It means a lot to me," Fang told TNP at the launch. "This ambassadorship with Amps Tea resonates with me as we both mature and break through our respective obstacles and challenges together."

He emphasised the brand's commitment to quality and health-conscious choices, resonating with his personal values.

“I love their beverages,” Fang said. “The drinks are healthy, but they still taste good.”

When asked about his hopes for the partnership, Fang expressed his desire to introduce Amps Tea to a wider audience and highlight the brand's dedication to healthy and enjoyable tea experiences.

“I hope even more people will know about Amps Tea through me,” he added. “And it’s not just for the younger generation, the senior generation, too, can enjoy a cup of Amps Tea.”