Fall in love again with Amps Tea and win vouchers
Home-grown brand Amps Tea has been making waves recently, not just for its delicious and innovative tea blends, but also for its commitment to quality and healthy choices.
The brand recently announced a partnership with local media personality Ian Fang as its ambassador at a launch event at Chinatown Point on May 24.
Both Amps Tea and Fang have navigated their share of challenges, emerging stronger and more driven.
For Amps Tea, this meant overcoming early hurdles to establish itself as a provider of premium yet healthy tea experiences, staying true to its commitment to offer low-sugar and -calorie options to cater to drinkers seeking guilt-free indulgence.
Fang, too, chose to bravely step away from a 12-year tenure at MediaCorp to pursue his own path, embracing acting, directing, producing and mentoring.
“I recently got some of my students into some advertisement shoots,” Fang told TNP.
“I don’t know whether they will continue to pursue a career in acting in the future, but at least I can teach them self-consciousness, self-esteem and confidence.”
Embracing themes of renewal and transformation, both Amps Tea and Fang are moving forward on a journey of reinvention and growth, inviting everyone to rediscover the joy of "Falling in Love Again”.
“I hope even more people will know about Amps Tea through me,” said Fang. “And I hope that my followers and fans can see how we grow together in future.”
Win AMPS TEA vouchers!
To celebrate this journey of renewal, TNP is giving away 20 vouchers worth $20 each.
The vouchers can be used at any Amps Tea outlet island-wide:
JEM (Flagship)
50 Jurong Gateway Road, #01-64, Singapore 608549
Monday to Sunday, 11.30am to 9pm
Artra
12 Alexandra View, #01-09, Singapore 158736
Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9pm
Ang Mo Kio
711, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, #01-3501E, Singapore 560711
Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9pm
Bugis+
201 Victoria Street, #05-09, Singapore 188067
Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9.30pm
Changi City Point
5 Changi Business Park Central 1, #B1-04, Singapore 486038
Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9.30pm
Chinatown Point
133 New Bridge Road #02-51, Singapore 059413
Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9.30pm
Funan
107 North Bridge Road, #02-K07, Singapore 179105
Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9.30pm
Suntec City
3 Temasek Boulevard, #02-312 West Wing Retail, Singapore 038983
Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9.30pm
T2
60 Airport Boulevard, #02-06 Changi Terminal 2, Singapore 819643
Monday to Sunday, 8am to 9.30pm
Toa Payoh Central
192 Toa Payoh Lorong 4, #01-647, Singapore 310192
Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9.30pm
West Coast Plaza
154 West Coast Road, #02-01, Singapore 127371
Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9pm
Wisma Atria
435 Orchard Road, Wisma Atria #B1-02, Singapore 238877
Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9.30pm
