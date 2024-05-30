Fall in love again with Amps Tea and win vouchers

Embracing themes of renewal and transformation, Amps Tea is moving forward on a journey of reinvention and growth, inviting everyone to rediscover the joy of "Falling in Love Again”.

Home-grown brand Amps Tea has been making waves recently, not just for its delicious and innovative tea blends, but also for its commitment to quality and healthy choices.

The brand recently announced a partnership with local media personality Ian Fang as its ambassador at a launch event at Chinatown Point on May 24.

Both Amps Tea and Fang have navigated their share of challenges, emerging stronger and more driven.

For Amps Tea, this meant overcoming early hurdles to establish itself as a provider of premium yet healthy tea experiences, staying true to its commitment to offer low-sugar and -calorie options to cater to drinkers seeking guilt-free indulgence.

Fang, too, chose to bravely step away from a 12-year tenure at MediaCorp to pursue his own path, embracing acting, directing, producing and mentoring.

“I recently got some of my students into some advertisement shoots,” Fang told TNP.

“I don’t know whether they will continue to pursue a career in acting in the future, but at least I can teach them self-consciousness, self-esteem and confidence.”

Embracing themes of renewal and transformation, both Amps Tea and Fang are moving forward on a journey of reinvention and growth, inviting everyone to rediscover the joy of "Falling in Love Again”.

“I hope even more people will know about Amps Tea through me,” said Fang. “And I hope that my followers and fans can see how we grow together in future.”

Win AMPS TEA vouchers!

To celebrate this journey of renewal, TNP is giving away 20 vouchers worth $20 each.

Check out our Facebook post below for more details.

