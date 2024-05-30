 Fall in love again with Amps Tea and win vouchers, Latest Others News - The New Paper
Lifestyle

Fall in love again with Amps Tea and win vouchers

Fall in love again with Amps Tea and win vouchers
Embracing themes of renewal and transformation, Amps Tea is moving forward on a journey of reinvention and growth, inviting everyone to rediscover the joy of "Falling in Love Again”.PHOTO: AMPS TEA
Nathaniel Fetalvero
Correspondent
May 30, 2024 05:25 pm

Home-grown brand Amps Tea has been making waves recently, not just for its delicious and innovative tea blends, but also for its commitment to quality and healthy choices.

The brand recently announced a partnership with local media personality Ian Fang as its ambassador at a launch event at Chinatown Point on May 24.

Both Amps Tea and Fang have navigated their share of challenges, emerging stronger and more driven.

For Amps Tea, this meant overcoming early hurdles to establish itself as a provider of premium yet healthy tea experiences, staying true to its commitment to offer low-sugar and -calorie options to cater to drinkers seeking guilt-free indulgence.

Fang, too, chose to bravely step away from a 12-year tenure at MediaCorp to pursue his own path, embracing acting, directing, producing and mentoring.

“I recently got some of my students into some advertisement shoots,” Fang told TNP.

Ian Fang was announced as the new face of Amps Tea at a launch event in Chinatown Point on May 24.
TV

Ian Fang brews new beginnings as the face of Amps Tea

Related Stories

Taiwan hospital removes over 300 kidney stones from woman who prefers bubble tea to plain water

Healthy bubble tea? Shops tweak recipes ahead of Nutri-Grade label deadline in Dec

24 hours in a day is not enough for Jam Hsiao

“I don’t know whether they will continue to pursue a career in acting in the future, but at least I can teach them self-consciousness, self-esteem and confidence.”

Embracing themes of renewal and transformation, both Amps Tea and Fang are moving forward on a journey of reinvention and growth, inviting everyone to rediscover the joy of "Falling in Love Again”.

“I hope even more people will know about Amps Tea through me,” said Fang. “And I hope that my followers and fans can see how we grow together in future.”

Win AMPS TEA vouchers!

To celebrate this journey of renewal, TNP is giving away 20 vouchers worth $20 each.

Check out our Facebook post below for more details.

The vouchers can be used at any Amps Tea outlet island-wide:

JEM (Flagship)
50 Jurong Gateway Road, #01-64, Singapore 608549
Monday to Sunday, 11.30am to 9pm

Artra
12 Alexandra View, #01-09, Singapore 158736
Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9pm

Ang Mo Kio
711, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, #01-3501E, Singapore 560711
Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9pm

Bugis+
201 Victoria Street, #05-09, Singapore 188067
Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9.30pm

Changi City Point
5 Changi Business Park Central 1, #B1-04, Singapore 486038
Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9.30pm

Chinatown Point
133 New Bridge Road #02-51, Singapore 059413
Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9.30pm

Funan
107 North Bridge Road, #02-K07, Singapore 179105
Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9.30pm

Suntec City
3 Temasek Boulevard, #02-312 West Wing Retail, Singapore 038983
Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9.30pm

T2
60 Airport Boulevard, #02-06 Changi Terminal 2, Singapore 819643
Monday to Sunday, 8am to 9.30pm

Toa Payoh Central
192 Toa Payoh Lorong 4, #01-647, Singapore 310192
Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9.30pm

West Coast Plaza
154 West Coast Road, #02-01, Singapore 127371
Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9pm

Wisma Atria
435 Orchard Road, Wisma Atria #B1-02, Singapore 238877
Monday to Sunday, 11am to 9.30pm

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Bubble teamakanFood & Drink

Nathaniel Fetalvero

Correspondent
njfetalvero@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Nathaniel Fetalvero