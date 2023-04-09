Indiana Jones to hang up boots and whip after fifth movie in June

The hit franchise will end come June after the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

After more than three decades, archaeologist Indiana Jones will finally hang up his boots come June, when the fifth and final film in the hit franchise is released.

In a press release on April 3, Disney announced that Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny will be the last instalment in the franchise’s long history.

Featuring actor Harrison Ford as the witty whip-lashing titular character, the film series started in 1981 with the release of Raiders Of The Lost Ark.

This was followed by Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom in 1984 and Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade in 1989.

It took almost 20 years before the next instalment – Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull – was released in 2008, although unlike the initial trilogy, it was widely panned upon its release.

The latest film will see Ford reprise his role as a much older Dr Jones, forced to come out of retirement by his god-daughter Helena Shaw, played by British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as they search for a “dial that could change the course of history”, coveted by Nazis.

In some scenes, the film will feature a de-aged Ford, made possible through computer-generated imagery – reliving past adventures that were not shown in earlier films.

The latest instalment will hit theatres on June 30, but its world premiere will take place on May 18 at the Cannes Film Festival.

James Mangold, the director of the film, said: “In 1995, I was honoured to come to Cannes with my first film as part of Director’s Fortnite.

“Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you.”

Other stars on board the project include Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies and Mads Mikkelsen.

Meanwhile, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said that the studio would not continue with any more Indiana Jones projects without Ford’s presence.

“Having just finished the fifth movie, I can tell you, there wasn’t a day I wasn’t on set where I wasn’t like, ‘Yes, this is Indiana Jones,’” she had said during this year’s Star Wars Celebration in London, where the latest trailer was unveiled.