Ivy Lee impresses fans with her drumming skills

TV

Fans hope Ivy Lee will come back to Singapore to perform.PHOTOS: IVY LEE/INSTAGRAM
Jul 22, 2024 02:52 pm

Former actress Ivy Lee, who left the entertainment scene in 2009, has surprised fans with a new passion – drumming.

The 51-year-old now lives in England with her director husband Raymond Choy and four children — Mikki, 26, twin sons Nik and Dash, 19, and Leah, 15.

She recently shared a photo on Instagram showcasing her newfound skill.

Lee, who won Star Search in 1993, captioned the photo: "Can't be lazy... time to get up and practice (sic)."

The photo shows Lee fully immersed in drumming, sporting headphones and holding a pair of drumsticks. 

Her dedication has impressed many, including fellow celebrities. 

Local actor Zheng Geping commented with "Sick sick!!" and three fire emojis, while former pop star Stella Huang called it "Cool!!".

Fans also chimed in, showering Lee with compliments and urging her return to showbiz. 

Some even suggested a potential role for her comeback: a drummer in a drama series.

It remains to be seen if this newfound passion will inspire a return to acting, but one thing's for sure – Lee continues to captivate audiences, even off-screen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

