K-drama actor Lee Ji-han, 24, from Produce 101 killed in Itaewon Halloween stampede

Lee Ji-han, who found fame in 2017 after appearing on Produce 101, was set to appear in an upcoming K-drama, Season Of Kkokdu.

SEOUL – South Korean actor Lee Ji-han, best known for appearing in the second season of reality singing contest Produce 101, was killed in the Halloween stampede in Itaewon last Saturday night.

The 24-year-old was among the more than 150 victims of the tragedy, which happened as the crowd surged into the narrow alleyways of the famous nightlife district.

“Actor Lee Ji-han, who is like part of our precious family, left our side and became a star in the sky,” his agency 935 Entertainment said in a statement on Sunday.

“We send our deepest condolences to his surviving family, who are deeply saddened by the sudden tragic news, and those who loved Lee and mourn his death. We still remember Lee, who always had a big smile and greeted people with energy. He was a bright and pure person and we cannot believe that we cannot see him anymore,” it added.

Lee, who found fame in 2017 after appearing on Produce 101, was set to appear in an upcoming K-drama, Season Of Kkokdu, according to South Korean entertainment portal Xports News on Monday.

He reportedly finished filming his scenes in late September, alongside co-stars Kim Jung-hyun and Im Soo-hyang.

His cast members from Produce 101, Park Hee-seok, Kim Do-hyun and Cho Jin-hyun, took to Instagram Stories to mourn his passing.

They wrote: “Ji-han has left this world and gone to a comfortable place. We ask that you say goodbye to him on his final path.”

In the wake of the tragedy, K-pop stars also posted their condolences on social media.

These include boy band Enhypen, BigBang’s G-Dragon, 2AM’s Jo Kwon and singers PSY and Jessi.

Singer Psy posted his condolences on Instagram. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM PSY/INSTAGRAM



In a tweet on Sunday, Enhypen wrote: “Our heart is heavy with the sad news from Korea. We pray for the well-being of the deceased, and we also offer our condolences to the bereaved families and acquaintances who have lost loved ones.”

A number of upcoming events have also been cancelled or postponed. The South Korean government has declared a period of national mourning until Saturday and ordered flags to fly at half-mast.

SM Entertainment, which manages artistes such as Girls’ Generation, Exo, Super Junior, NCT and Aespa, cancelled its Halloween events, while top boy band BTS’ agency Big Hit postponed activities scheduled for member Jin’s solo debut single The Astronaut with the British rock band Coldplay.

A major music festival, Busan One Asia Festival, was also cancelled on Sunday, the day it was supposed to have opened.

Among the big names at the festival, which was expected to draw 40,000 spectators, were Exo’s Kai, Kang Daniel and girl groups Mamamoo and (G)i-dle.